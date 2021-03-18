Catalytic converter theft at Laois train station

Gardaí have confirmed a claim by a councillor that a catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked at Ballybrophy train station in Laois recently.

Cllr John King said the theft highlighted the needs for security in places where the public park their vehicles for long periods of time.

“We had an incident in Ballybrophy and a catalytic convertor was taken,” he said at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Laois Gardaí confirmed that a converter was taken on March 10.

Catalytic converters are often stolen because they contain precious metals like platinum.