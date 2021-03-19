Man charged with assault of female garda after St. Patrick's night incident in Portlaoise

A man has been charged with assault causing harm to a female garda in Portlaoise on St Patrick’s night.

Rory Freeman, aged 26, of Higgins Park, Portlaoise appeared before Portlaoise district court on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at the Higgins Park estate in Fairgreen on March 17 this year.

Garda Laura Gaffey gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, saying that Mr Freeman had been arrested at Portlaoise Garda station at 2.50am on March 18.

The court heard that other charges may be brought against him.

Mr Freeman was granted bail, under a number of conditions.

Free legal aid was granted to defending solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick.

The case was adjourned to May 13 to await directions from the DPP.