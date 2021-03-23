Man arrested after dangerous driving in Laois, dashcam footage sought by Gardaí

Laois Gardaí are seeking dashcam footage of a dangerous driving incident on the Laois M7 motorway yesterday evening, Monday March 22.

Several witnesses had phoned Portlaoise Gardaí to report incidents of dangerous driving, between 5.30pm and 6pm.

It took place between Junction 14 which is the Monasterevin Mayfield service station, and junction 18 near Portlaoise.

The man was found to be disqualified from driving, and was arrested.

Gardaí are now asking for video evidence from passing motorists.

"Portlaoise Gardaí are investigating incidents of Dangerous Driving on the M7 yesterday evening 22nd March 2021 between 530pm and 6pm at junctions 14 and 18.

"We received a number of calls which resulted in a male being arrested. The driver was disqualified from driving at the time.

If you passed the location and have dashcam footage or witnessed this incident please contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100."