Stole Fairy Liquid bottles from Portlaoise shop

A woman who stole three bottles of Fairy liquid from a shop was told at Portlaoise court she was “staking on thin ice” last Thursday.

Francsca Munteanu (23) of 33 Monkfield Lawns, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was charged with theft from Clelands, Kilminchy, Portlaoise on January 31 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Ms Munteanu entered the shop and stole three large bottles of Fairy liquid, to the value of €60.

The property had been recovered. She had a suspended sentence from Tullamore District Court.

Defence Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald acknowledged that this offence fell within the ambit of the suspended sentence.

She was a Romanian woman and a single mother. She was visiting relatives in Portlaoise on the date in question.

She was stuck for money at the time. She has a four year old son who suffers from eczema.

In a letter to the Judge, read in court, she outlined that her son's skin is very sensitive and that only a product like fairy liquid suits him. She also wrote a letter of apology to the shop owner.

Judge Catherine Staines fined her €80 but warned her that she is “skating on very thin ice.”

Also appearing before the court on the same charge was Argentina Munteanu (22) of 10 Gleann Rua, Galway.

The court heard she had no previous convictions and that this was an “act of opportunism.”

She was fined €80.