Woman in court on theft charges

A Restorative Justice report was ordered for a woman who appeared on a number of theft charges at Portlaoise court last week.

Amanda Dunne (34) of Knockanina, Mountrath faced a number of charges of theft in Borris-in-Ossory and Mountrath on dates between November 4 to 5, 2018.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on November 4, 2018 a bus driver reported his wallet and cards missing.

His bank card was subsequently fraudulently used in Mountrath and Borris-in-Ossory.

His wallet had not been recovered and it was worth €60.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said that Ms Dunne was a 34-year old woman who had three children who were in the care of her sister.

She had difficulty with drugs over the years and was dealing with that.

She was currently on 90mls of methadone and had a letter from the clinic.

She had no compensation in court. She received €200 a week in social welfare and handed up €100 of this at home and to help with her children.

Judge Staines noted it was two and a half years ago.

Mr Meagher said she had been very upfront about it and had co-operated.

Judge Staines noted she had not come to garda attention in the two and a half years since.

She adjourned the case for a Restorative Justice report.