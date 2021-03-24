'Outrageous speed' of 65kph over on Laois motorway

A man caught speeding at 65kph over the limit was disqualifed for one month and fined at Portlaoise court on Thursday last.

Omar Emad Soliman el Taweel of Ard Namweely, Killarney, Co Kerry was initially charged with dangerous driving, which was reduced to careless driving.

He was caught speeding at 185kph in a 120 zone at the M7 Ballacolla.

Defence Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said there were extenuating circumstances in the case.

She said that Mr Taweel was a child psychologist who had completed a contract in Kildare and was reassigned to Kerry.

He could not move his family, and was commuting from Clane to Killarney.

His son, who is insulin dependent, had an episode and would not take the insulin. Mr Taweel had a real concern about his son’s health and life.

He took the decision to go home. An ambulance had been called to the family home, but the family were ultimately were able to administer it.

He had an unblemished record and in his work was seeing clients face to face.

She told the court that he is 57 and graduated from the College of Surgeons and has worked for the HSE since 1990.

He had a particular focus on the day in question.

Judge Staines noted that the appropriate action was taken on the day by the family. She noted that Mr Taweel's speed was 65kph over the limit which was an “outrageous speed.”

She took into account that he had no previous and the extenuating circumstances.

She fined him €300 and disqualified him for one month.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.