National
Two gardaí suspended following checkpoint and search incidents
No further comment about suspensions from the gardaí
A member of An Garda Síochána was arrested on the March 19 in Donegal Town on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
A sample has been forwarded for the Medical Bureau of Road Safety. Subsequently gardaí searched a domestic residence in Donegal Town.
Two members of An Garda Síochána, both probationers based in the wider North-West region, have been suspended.
An Garda Síochána say it has no further comment on these criminal investigations and internal disciplinary matters.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on