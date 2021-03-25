Man was in derelict building

A man charged with trespass was given the benefit of the Probation Act at Portlaoise court.

Paul Holohan (37) of 11 Mountain View Square, Portlaoise was charged with trespass at Harpur's Lane Portlaoise on June 18, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby said that on that date Mr Holohan was discovered by Gardaí in a derelict building at Harpurs Lane with another man.

They had no permission to be there.

Mr Holohan was on a suspended sentence from the Circuit Court.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that he had been released from custody. He was doing well and engaging with the probation services.

He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. There was no sinister motive to him being in that location, but he should not have been there

He had a significant history with heroin but was now doing well.

Judge Staines gave him the benefit of the Probation Act but noted that she had to send him back to the Circuit Court for the breach of the suspended sentence.