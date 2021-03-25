Restorative Justice report ordered for man on cannabis charges

A Restorative Justice was ordered for a man charged with possession of cannabis and possession for sale or supply at Portlaoise court last week.

Before the court was Keith Carton (37) of 46 Corrig Glen, StationRoad, Portarlington.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on September 24 2020 Gardai carried out a search of Mr Carton's home.

They found cannabis herb in an upstairs bedroom to the value of €660.

Mr Carton co-operated with the Gardaí.

Defence Solicitor Philip Meagher said that Mr Carton began to experiment with cannabis after he lost his driving licence and his security job.

He became anxious about money and depressed.

He fell in with certain company.

He also fell into debt and foolishly began to sell some product to a close proximate number of people.

Mr Meagher said this was not of a wholesale nature. There were no lifestyle issues.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the matter for a Restorative Justice report.