Laois gardai are on the lookout for a stolen vehicle and have issued a public appeal to help track it down.

They say a 2002 Kawasaki Mule gator was stolen from Clonenagh, Mountrath overnight 26th March 2021 between 10pm and 1am.

If anyone can help the guards ask that you contact Portlaoise Garda Station with the information on 0578674100.