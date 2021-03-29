Laois Gardaí catch up with speeding cannabis car an hour an half outside lockdown travel restrictions

Speeding on the motorway while driving without insurance and on drugs more than 5 km from home in Navan.

That's what Laois Gardaí reported after they stopped a car on the Dublin, Cork, Limerick motorway on Sunday, March 28.

A statement on Monday outlined what was discovered by the garda patrol.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol yesterday evening stopped a vehicle on the M7 for a speeding offence.

"The vehicle was not insured and the driver tested positive for Cannabis. There were four occupants in total in this vehicle and all were in breach of COVID travel restrictions having travelled from Navan.

"All occupants were issued with fixed charge notices. The driver was arrested and the vehicle seized," said the statement.