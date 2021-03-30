Driver in Laois tests positive for cocaine and cannabis

A driver in Laois under the influence of drugs has been arrested after speeding on the motorway.

Laois Roads Policing Unit arrested a drug driver in the evening of Monday, March 30.

The car had been stopped by Gardaí after travelling at 150kph in a 120kph zone on the M7 motorway.

They conducted a search after noticing the smell of cannabis.

"There was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle when stopped and a search of the vehicle yielded a small quantity of cannabis herb.

"The driver then failed the road side drug test for Cocaine and Cannabis.

"Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

"Court proceedings to follow. Covid fines have also been issued to both persons involved for unnecessary travel." the Laois Offaly Kildare Garda District reported.

It follows a similar arrest last Sunday of a driver on drugs well outside travel restrictions.