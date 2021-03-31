Six month suspended sentence for driving with no insurance

A man received a suspended prison sentence for no insurance at Portlaoise district court last week.

Darren McInerney with addresses listed at 1 New Road, Portlaoise and 11 Colliers Court, Portlaoise was charged with possession of drugs at Portlaoise garda station on October 30, 2019 and no insurance and no driving licence on March 2 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on October 30, 2019 at 9.30am at the People’s Park Portlaoise there were reports of a person acting suspiciously at the car park. Gardai attended and, in a search, found €20 worth of cocaine.

Mr McInerney pleaded guilty to having no insurance.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher noted the historic nature of the offence in 2019.

He had co-operated fully with the Gardai.

At that time he had a chaotic lifestyle.

On the insurance charge he had returned home and had travelled a short distance from his home intending to go to the supermarket.

He had taken his partner’s car without her knowledge and she had asked him to walk.

On the day the weather was inclement. It was a foolish decision.

He worked with his father at the moment and was doing quite well.

He was clear of substances and was following a regime. He had made a commitment to his wife and was now in a better place.

Judge Catherine Staines noted his two previous sentences for no insurance.

She sentenced him to six months in prison, suspended for one year and disqualified him for six years.

She took into account the no licence charge.

For possession of cocaine, she applied the probation act, noting it was two years ago.