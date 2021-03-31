Attempted robbery with knife at busy Laois filling station
Laois Gardaí respond swiftly
Mountmellick Gardaí acted promptly
Gardaí have detained a man after a suspected attempted robbery from a filling station in Mountmellick.
Gardaí say the man, aged in his late twenties, entered a filling station on the Tullamore road Mountmellick at around 6 am, Wednesday, March 31.
On entering the premises the man produced a knife.
However, on seeing that there were a number of people in the shop area at the time he almost immediately fled the scene. Gardaí do not believe there was a confrontation.
When called, Mountmellick Gardaí identified the man from CCTV footage. A suspect was arrested soon afterwards and detained.
The man is originally believed to be from Portlaoise but is living in Mountmellick.
