Attempted robbery with knife at busy Laois filling station

Gardaí have detained a man after a suspected attempted robbery from a filling station in Mountmellick.

Gardaí say the man, aged in his late twenties, entered a filling station on the Tullamore road Mountmellick at around 6 am, Wednesday, March 31.

On entering the premises the man produced a knife.

However, on seeing that there were a number of people in the shop area at the time he almost immediately fled the scene. Gardaí do not believe there was a confrontation.

When called, Mountmellick Gardaí identified the man from CCTV footage. A suspect was arrested soon afterwards and detained.

The man is originally believed to be from Portlaoise but is living in Mountmellick.