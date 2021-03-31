Uninsured vans seized - one hadn't been taxed in years say Gardai
Vans seized in Laois by Gardai
Gardai seized vans near Portlaoise this week that were not insured and one hadn't been taxed in years.
The operation was carried out on Monday.
"Two vans were seized by Laois Roads Policing Unit at a covid checkpoint outside Portlaoise yesterday evening.
"The first hadn't been taxed in four years and the second was discovered to be displaying an insurance disc for another vehicle," said Gardai.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on