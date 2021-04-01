Laois man given opportunity to continue working with probation services

A man was given an opportunity to continue working with the probation services at Portlaoise district court on recently.

Patrick Lawless (38) of 42 Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise was charged with possession of a Stanley knife at Harpur’s Lane, Portlaoise on July 8 2019 and handling stolen property at 71 Cherrygrove, Portlaoise on January 21 this years.

On January 21, 2021 there was a burglary in which gates to the value of €1,000 were taken. Gardai recovered the gates at Mr Lawless’ property. The property had been returned to the owner.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald drew attention to the report before the court which he said was largely positive. He said there were bright spots in it.

Mr Lawless had made a full recovery from his addiction and was engaging with Merchants Quay and was now heroin free.

He was now on 50mls of methadone.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that he had co-operated fully with the probation services and Merchants Quay. She noted that other serious matters were before the court on May 6 and directions were awaited on these.

She said she would give him an opportunity to continue working with the probation services and applied a probation bond of €100 on the Stanley knife charges. The handling stolen property charge was taken into consideration. She told him to attend all his appointments, and attend with Merchants Quay and to address all the issues.