Lorry driver fined for bridge hit in Laois town

A lorry driver was fined for careless driving at Portlaoise district court.

Matthew Carberry of 65 Willow Park Grove, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 was charged in relation to hitting the railway bridge at Coote Street, Portlaoise on May 29, 2020.

The court heard he was travelling from Carlow to Westmeath.

The bridge had been damaged and the street had to close for one hour.

This seems to happen a lot, noted Judge Staines. “Did you not notice the signs?”

Sgt Kirby said that he lived in the town and he was of the opinion there was proper signage.

The damage to the railway bridge was superficial.

Mr Carberry said he worked for the ESB.

He was fined €100.