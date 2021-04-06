Racking up the points: Non-essential trip proves costly for motorist caught well over the speed limit
A speeding motorist has racked up five penalty points, a €160 fine for speeding and dangerous driving, and a fine for breaching for non-essential travel restrictions.
Mayo Roads Policing Unit found the motorist travelling at a speed of 173km/h in a 100km/h zone on a wet road recently.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver issued two FCPNs totalling 5 penalty points and €160 for speeding and dangerous driving. A Covid fine was also issued as the journey was deemed non-essential.
Mayo RPU found this car travelling at a speed of 173km/h in a 100 zone on a wet road.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 6, 2021
The vehicle was stopped and the driver issued 2 FCPNs totalling 5 penalty points and €160 for speeding and dangerous driving.
A Covid fine was issued as the journey was deemed non-essential. pic.twitter.com/tX1hd97udL
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on