Costly snooze for a van driver on Laois road

A van driver was found asleep at the side of the M7 Dublin Cork Limerick motorway in Laois this week.

Laois Gardaí issued a statement afterwards.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol this evening came across a driver who decided to take a nap on the M7.

"Driver was escorted off the motorway and issued with fixed charge notice. The only time a vehicle should stop on a motorway is in the case of a breakdown or in an emergency situation," said the statement.