Man in intoxicated state caused over €18,000 worth of damage to bridal suite of Laois hotel

A man charged with criminal damage to the bridal suite of a Laois hotel received a three month prison sentence at Portlaoise district court on Thursday.

Jamie Kenny, 23, of 57 St. Teresa’s Gardens, Dublin 8 was charged with criminal damage at the Midlands Park Hotel on August 6, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Gardaí were called to a disturbance at the hotel on August 6 last year. They met a night porter who took them to room 501 which was the bridal suite.

There was a man outside the room who was highly intoxicated. He was covered in blood. There was an injury to his hand from which blood was flowing.

Upon entering the bridal suite, the gardaí noticed extensive damage to windows and mirrors and there were bloodstains on the beds and curtains.

At 3.30am, Mr Kenny was arrested. When interviewed, he made full admissions.

The total damage to the room was €18,147.

Defence counsel, Suzanne Dooner said that Mr Kenny was on a weekend away with his partner.

He mistakenly understood that his partner was talking to someone else and broke a mirror.

It was a complete overreaction. He is still with his partner.

He was no longer consuming alcohol. He was not in a position to pay money.

He was attending the youth centre at St. Teresa’s to get a Safe Pass. He had also attended Thomas Street Medical Centre.

This was a complete aberration. He had no previous for criminal damage. He was seeking an opportunity to deal with his anger and the probation services. He was getting his life back in order.

No one else had been injured in the incident and he had sustained the most injury himself.

Judge Mary Cashin noted the damage and the number of guests in the hotel on the night who had been disturbed.

“It was horrendous what the Gardaí found,” she said.

“My great concern is that during the time of Covid your client behaved in this manner. There was blood spilled throughout the room.

“I’m taking into account the damage and his behaviour on the night. There was total disregard for other people staying in the hotel and hotel staff were upset.

She sentenced him to three months in prison for criminal damage. Recognisances of €200 were fixed in the event of an appeal.