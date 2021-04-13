Theft from Laois Shopping Centre was a 'a total breach of trust'

A man charged with theft which was classed as an “opportunistic”, “one off event” was given the benefit of the probation act at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

The court heard that Evaldas Dragunas, 33, of 103 Rossvale, Portlaoise was a security guard at Laois Shopping Centre when he was charged with theft at the shopping centre on February 22 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on February 22 there was a delivery to Dealz in the Laois Shopping Centre.

Mr Dragunas was a security guard who was working on his own at the time.

He removed boxes of confectionary and cosmetics from the delivery and placed them in another location. Later, when he was off duty he returned and took the boxes. The value of the goods taken was €154.50. The majority of the property was recovered.

When arrested he made full admissions and had co-operated with the Gardaí.

Defending solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said it was a poor out of character decision.

Mr Dragunas had had a perfect work history. He had now lost his job. He was the sole breadwinner for his family.

He took the opportunity on a one off basis. It was not sophisticated.

He had been working in security for 14 years. He had money in court.

Judge Mary Cashin said that he took an opportunity which amounted to a total breach of trust. It was opportunistic.

“Society expects that courts will impose the law, that they will deal with matters so that the proper penalty is imposed. It is a matter of a just penalty.”

She noted that he had co-operated with the Gardaí, had no previous convictions, and the circumstances of the case.

On that basis she told him to make a contribution of €400 to the court poor box and she applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.

“You are getting one chance, and you will never get it again,” she warned him.