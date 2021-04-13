Man acted as 'go between' in attempted drugs exchange in Laois town

A Ballylinan man acted as a “go between” in a drugs deal, Portlaise district court heard last Thursday.

Gavin LaCumbre, 23, of 1 The Crescent, Ballylinan was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply at the Killeshin Hotel on March 7, 2020.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on the date in question at the Killeshin Hotel Mr Lacumbre had been searched. Cocaine to the value of €1,960 and a small quantity of cannabis to the value of €600 had been found upon him.

He was arrested. He subsequently made admissions of supplying cocaine. The cannabis was for his own use.

Defence counsel noted that he had put his hands up.

The values of the drugs were disputed with Mr Lacumbre contending the value of the cocaine was €1,200. He said that Mr Lacumbre was a go between, between a lady who wanted drugs and a supplier.

He said that Mr Lacumbre wanted to turn his life around and was a contributing member to society.

He was a mechanic who earned €300 a week after taxes.

He wanted to go forward in a more positive way and put this stupidity behind him.

He had accepted the cocaine from an individual and brought it to a location where the woman was.

Judge Mary Cashin said it was a serious matter. In the dispute over the value of the cocaine she said she accepted the State’s value.

“How would you feel Mr Lacumbre if someone was supplying to your younger sisters,” she asked him.

She said she had a prison sentence in mind but adjourned the matter to August 6 this year for a probation report.

“Do not walk out of here thinking you have escaped prison because you haven’t,” she warned Mr Lacumbre.