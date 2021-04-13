Laois man allegedly bit garda on leg

A man who allegedly bit a garda on the leg was remanded on continuing bail at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

David Kearney, 35, of Tonduff, Abbeyleix is charged with assault causing harm at Tonduff on February 2, 2021.

Judge Mary Cashin accepted jurisdiction in the case after Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that Gardaí attended at the address at Tonduff on February 2 where Mr Kearney was reported to be in breach of an order.

Mr Kearney was asleep in a bedroom. The Gardaí were in full uniform.

When arresting him, Mr Kearney allegedly made a drive at members and bit Garda Donovan on the lower left leg and broke skin.

Sgt Kirby said that the garda had attended A & E and was five days off work.

Judge Cashin ordered a victim impact report and remanded him on continuing bail to May 6.