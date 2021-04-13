Suspended sentence for Laois man who drove while disqualified

A suspended prison sentence was handed down to a man who drove whilst disqualifed at Portlaoise district court last Thursday. Sergei Parsin, 37, of 24 Rathmoyle, Abbeyleix was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise on April 3 this year.

The court heard he was a disqualified driver.

Defence solicitor, Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Parsin had taken a short journey. He knew he should not have taken it but he had an errand to run and no one to take him.

He works locally and was seeking one final chance from the court.

Judge Mary Cashin noted that it was his third motoring offence. She said it was clear he had no regard for the law.

For no insurance she disqualified him for four years and imposed a three month prison sentence, suspended for two years. She also fined him €350 and also fined him €250 on the no licence charge. Recognisances of €300 were fixed in the event of an appeal.