Community hub vandalised in Laois town

Vandals have struck at Mountrath's community hub with locks broken and windows smashed.

Management at the centre reported on what happened

"Very disappointed to come into the Community Hub here in the Convent to broken locks and smashed glass.

"We are here to provide a community facility like the basketball courts, free of charge to the public, and it's disappointing to see such a small few cause damage like this.

"The CCTV footage identifying the small number of individuals participating in the recent break-in has been sent to the Community Garda and will be dealt with accordingly.

"For those who keep the place how you found it, thank you, it is really appreciated. We look forward to having you all for a community day in the near future when restrictions lift," said the statement.