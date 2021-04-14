Shop thefts rise due to Covid-19 masks says Laois Garda Chief

An increase in theft in Laois shops is partly due to the required wearing of Covid-19 face coverings, according to the Laois Garda Chief.

Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan has said there has been an increase in shop thefts, speaking at the quarterly Joint Policing Committee meeting held on April 13.

"We have seen an increase in thefts from shops in more recent times, our problem being that everyone is now required to wear a mask in a shop, so you can take it from me that that could be problematic," he said.

Crime has seen an overall decrease in Laois by -38% in the most recent figures given at the meeting, due to the pandemic restrictions, causing "an Indian summer" the Chief said.

Theft from shops was down from 80 to 50, in the October to December 2020 period.