Laois Offaly Gardaí to prepare file after questioning a man in relation to murder investigation and missing person case

Gardaí have released a man arrested in connection with the murder of a missing Portlaoise man but are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda HQ issued an update on the investigation.

"The male, aged in his 20s, who was arrested on Wednesday, 14th April 2021, by Gardaí investigating the disappearance of William Delaney, has been released without charge.

"A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations are ongoing," concluded the statment.