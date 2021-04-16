Domestic abuse crimes rise in Laois during pandemic lockdown

The level of domestic abuse has risen in Laois during the pandemic, latest figures show.

The county needs a domestic abuse refuge, the Garda Chief said when discussing the figures at the quarterly Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Laois’ Garda Chief Superintendent John Scanlan reports “some very nasty” incidents.

“Domestic crime has been a feature of the pandemic. People are suffering on all fronts. It is leading to some nasty domestic incidents. We have a very serious commitment to this. There is a lot of sensitive work being done in this area, in a confidential way. We are in discussions with Laois Domestic Abuse Service about a refuge for victims. It is very necessary and should be in place,” he said.

Latest crime figures for domestic abuse showed a rise of 17%. In the last three months of 2020, there were 93 incidents of ‘domestic abuse - no offence’, up from 81 in the same period in 2019.

There were also 25 breaches of court orders in that time, up from 20 in the previous year.

Laois has a Laois Domestic Abuse Service office in Portlaoise, and several homes provided by Laois County Council for families escaping abuse. However there is no residential centre in the county.