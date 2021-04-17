Driver wth fake insurance an licence on Laois roads didn't fool local Gardai

Conor Ganly

Conor Ganly

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Garda stop motorist who they say didn't have the real documents

Documents were discovered to be false by Laois Gardai when they stopped a motorist in the county's road this weekend.

The guards issued a statement afterwards.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today (Saturday) in Ballacolla stopped this vehicle which was displaying a homemade insurance disc and the driver was also using a fake license.

"Vehicle seized and court proceedings commenced," they said.