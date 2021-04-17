Driver wth fake insurance an licence on Laois roads didn't fool local Gardai
Garda stop motorist who they say didn't have the real documents
Documents were discovered to be false by Laois Gardai when they stopped a motorist in the county's road this weekend.
The guards issued a statement afterwards.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today (Saturday) in Ballacolla stopped this vehicle which was displaying a homemade insurance disc and the driver was also using a fake license.
"Vehicle seized and court proceedings commenced," they said.
