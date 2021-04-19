Dangerously baldy tyre to cost its mobile phone talking owner in Laois

A motorist who was on a mobile phone while driving a car with a dangerously bald tyre is set to pay the price for the misdemeanours which could have been easily avoided.

Laois Gardaí issued a statement after a motorcycle officer stoppeded the motorist.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today in Mountmellick stopped a driver using a mobile phone while driving.

"A dangerously worn tyre was also detected when stopped. The tyre was changed and a fixed charge notice issued," said the guards.