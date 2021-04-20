Man sent parcel with menacing words to female prison officer

A 12-month sentence suspended for three years, and with a number of conditions was imposed on a man at Portlaoise district court on Thursday last.

Brian McCann, 36, of 50 Georgian Hamlet, Baldoyle, Dublin 13 was charged with sending a parcel with menacing words on the cover at Kilnacourt, Portarlington on January 11, 2021.

Mr McCann appeared via video link from Arbour Hill Prison, and had been in custody since January 15.

Defence Solicitor Philip Meagher said that the report before the court dealt with the background to the case concisely.

Mr Meagher said that Mr McCann immediately felt bad about it and had tried to put a burning tissue into the mail box to destroy the item. He had tried to stop delivery.

He had issues and admitted he needed help. He had been attending a GP and psychiatrist at St. James’ and intended to continue treatment into the future. He was not a man coming back to an unsupported situation.

He had spent a number of months in custody and was an exemplary prisoner in Arbour Hill.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was a particularly upsetting episode for the female prisoner officer who had received unwanted attention.

He had pleaded guilty to the offence and had spent four months in prison.

The Judge said she had heard the victim impact evidence from the injured party and this acknowledged that he could not be locked up forever.

The question was what would happen upon his release.

Sgt JJ Kirby noted that the offence carried a Class A fine of €5,000 and a 12-month prison sentence.

Judge Staines sentenced him to 12 months, suspended for three years.

He is to have no contact with the injured party, heis to continue to engage with the mental health services, provide urine samples, abstain from all alcohol and drugs.

She took into the account the four months he had served.

The Judge told Mr McCann he would be released today but that in the event of any breach his case would be re-entered immediately.

Mr McCann said he wanted to apologise.

Judge Staines reiterated to him to have no contact with the woman, she told him to attend psychiatric services, take his medication and no alcohol or drugs and that he was under probation supervision.