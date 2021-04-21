Policing the road ahead - Gardaí want views from Laois people

Gardaí is seeking the views of the public in Laois and other counties on the future direction of the organisation.

The force is drawing up a new strategy statement for 2022-2024 and wants to get people’s opinions on how it delivers services and deals with a range of issues. Over 300 groups and bodies are being contacted, including all government departments, local authorities, a substantial number of non-governmental organisations and community representative groups.

But it also wants the public to have their say, and a simple ten-question survey is available: HERE

Alternatively, email submissions with views and recommendations can be emailed to: strategystatement2022@garda.ie

Written correspondence can be sent to the: Strategic Transformation Office, Ashtown Gate, Navan Road, Dublin 15, D15 NP9Y.

You can access more information about the survey and An Garda Síochána’s Strategy Statement on the Garda website at https://garda.ie//!Y4AF49.

The closing date for receipt of submissions and/or contributions to the online survey is April 30, 2021.