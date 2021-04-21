Man charged with alleged sexual assault of three women

A man facing seven counts of sexual assault appeared at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

In outlining the facts of the case to determine jurisdiction, Sgt JJ Kirby said there were three different injured parties.

In the case of one injured party the accused had allegedly grabbed her breasts a number of times.

The second injured party was similar and he allegedly tried to hug and kiss her and, in the case of the third injured party, it was alleged he tried to force himself on top of her.

Judge Staines refused jurisdiction and adjourned the matter to May 27 for the preparation of a Book of Evidence.

There was no objection to bail which was granted on his own bond of €100.

As part of his conditions he has to sign on Monday and Fridays and have no contact with the alleged injured parties.

Reporting restrictions were also imposed.