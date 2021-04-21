Assault occurred after cattle dealer grew 'unbelievably frustrated'

A man who grew “unbelievably frustrated” waiting in the forecourt of a garage ended up in Portlaoise court charged with assault last week.

Edward Boyhan, 74, of Lea, Portarlington was charged with assault at Fitzpatrick’s Garage, Dublin Road, Monasterevin on May 14, 2020.

The court heard that the assault took place on the forecourt of the garage. Mr Boyhan had closed a car door on the injured party’s hand and verbally abused him. There was no visible injury.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Mr Boyhan was a cattle dealer.

On the day in question he was bringing cattle in his lorry to the factory.

The other gentleman had pulled up on the forecourt at a pump and gone into the shop. It took him 20 minutes to come back to his car.

The trailer was full of cattle. This was the only pump Mr Boyhan could pull into.

He was unbelievably frustrated and the incident was borne out of his anxiety to get to the factory. There was €400 in court.

Initially, Judge Staines asked for a Restorative Justice report to give the victim an opportunity to give his views. This was changed to a victim impact report for May 20.

She said that Mr Boyhan should give a verbal apology.