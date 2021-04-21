Passenger in car charged fined for trespass

A man charged with trespass received a fine at Portlaoise district court last Thursday.

Darryl Bergin, 23, of Clonohill, Abbeyleix was charged with trespass at Factory Street, Mountrath on December 16 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date at 11.30pm at Factory Street, Mountrath a garda checkpoint observed a vehicle turning into a private property to avoid the checkpoint.

Four males exited the vehicle.

Mr Bergin was a passenger and he admitted his part.

The home owner had been frightened. He was fined €100. Recognisance of €100 was fixed in the event of an appeal.