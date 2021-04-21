Laois Gardaí make an appeal after break-in at house in Rosenallis
Laois Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public with an investigation into a house break-in in the Rosenallis.
Gardaí made an appeal in a statement that followed the incident which occurred on Wednesday, April 21.
"A house was broken into in the Lower Meelick area on April 21 between 6.40 am and 1 pm. "If you saw anything suspicious please report to Mountmellick Garda Station on 05786-24140," they said.
Gardaí have not said if items were taken or if anybody was injured.
Read also: MORE CRIME AND COURT
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on