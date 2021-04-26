Laois Gardaí warn about welfare arrest scam

Laois Offaly Gardaí have warned the public about con artists who are claiming to be from the Department of Social Welfare.

The Division issued a statement to the prevalence of the problem.

"We are receiving calls that people are being contacted by fraudsters purporting to be the Department of Social Protection saying there is an arrest warrant for them for money laundering or drug trafficking and then trying to ascertain their PPS number and other details," it said.

"The Department wishes to make it absolutely clear that we never request Bank account or other Financial institution account details from our customers by phone or SMS," said the Garda alert.

The Department of Social Protection also warned people about scam phone calls and scam mobile phone text messages they may receive in the middle of April.

"The latest scam text messages contain a link for the recipient to claim a payment of €350. The fraudsters rely on the fact that some people may click on the link and then provide their confidential social welfare information," they said.

More HERE