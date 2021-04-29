Lorry driver shed load at Ballacolla

A lorry driver was fined at Portlaoise district court on Thursday, following an incident in which his lorry shed a load near Ballacolla.

Cailum McKiernan of 23 Glebe Park, Mullaghbawn, Newry, Co Down was charged with giving a false name, failure to secure a load on a vehicle, no insurance, no driving licence and no tachograph.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at Tentore, Ballacolla an articulated lorry shed its load. The load had not been secured. It consisted of two large pallets of fertiliser.

Mr McKiernan gave a false name to gardaí, he had no tachograph and was not insured.

Defending solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr McKiernan was a 23-year old man and that it was his second day on the job.

He had no lorry licence due to a lack of experience. He should not have been driving.

He gave a false name in panic. He had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Fitzgerald said he accepted his role and took responsibility.

Judge Staines asked why his employer was not prosecuted.

“He should not have been told to do it. It’s far more serious.”

The Judge told him he had to think about his own situation. “You need to make sure you check the vehicle yourself.

“Check the tachograph and that you are insured to drive it.”

For no insurance she fined him €100 and €100 for no tachograph.

The other matters were taken into account.