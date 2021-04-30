11 puppies recovered in overnight rescue due to animal welfare concerns
Eleven puppies were rescued overnight in the Kildare area due to animal welfare concerns.
Gardai said all the puppies are safe and well. They are currently being looked after at Leixlip Garda Station. They will be transferred to the local authority.
One of the rescued puppies
