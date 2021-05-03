Laois Gardaí alert and advice to farmers after spate of thefts

Laois Gardaí have issued tips to farmers after a spate of robberies in the south of the county in recent weeks.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued the alert and advice in the run-up to the May holiday weekend.

"We have seen a number of thefts from farmyards around south Laois over the past week (end April). We are working with the victims and have informed local communities via Community Text Alert schemes to be aware, secure and report suspicious activity and crimes. It is a timely reminder to us all," said the gardaí.

The guards issued the following simple frm theft prevention advice: