Laois Gardaí alert and advice to farmers after spate of thefts
Thefts on farms more likely to occur at night than during the day
Laois Gardaí have issued tips to farmers after a spate of robberies in the south of the county in recent weeks.
The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued the alert and advice in the run-up to the May holiday weekend.
"We have seen a number of thefts from farmyards around south Laois over the past week (end April). We are working with the victims and have informed local communities via Community Text Alert schemes to be aware, secure and report suspicious activity and crimes. It is a timely reminder to us all," said the gardaí.
The guards issued the following simple frm theft prevention advice:
- Store your tools and smaller machinery in secured buildings close to the farmhouse.
- Consider well-built structure and connect to an alarm.
- Photograph machinery and tools, keep a detailed record of make, serial number and colour.
- Mark the property with a uniquely identifiable brand in both obvious and secret locations.
- For firearms storage use a secure firearms cabinet, secured to a solid wall.
- Restrict access to your farmyard, install gates and fix them to sturdy concrete or metal posts.
- Keep them locked and consider appropriate signage such as “private property”.
- Consider installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas out of view of the farm house.
- Install good lighting to illuminate areas viewed from the home or covered by CCTV.
- Consider joining a Community Alert scheme or starting your own.
- There are some effective and reasonably priced GPS tracking systems for trailers and ATV on the market. Research and consider buying them.
- Crime Prevention Officers are always available
