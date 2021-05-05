Not much fun in Laois for the driver of sporty Audi TT

The driver of a sports car had to hand over the keys to Gardaí after being stopped near Portlaoise on the busy Carlow road in recent days.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after stopping the black Audi TT on the May bank holiday in the Rathleague area of the Laois town.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today stopped a foreign registered vehicle speeding on the N80 outside Portlaoise town. Vehicle was out of tax, MOT since 2019 and not showing as being insured," said the statement

Gardaí said the vehicle was detained under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.