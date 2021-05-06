Designer watches, drugs and cash  seized by Laois Gardai and CAB in armed raids

Two arrests and seizures of designer watches, drugs and cash have been made in the midlands involving local gardaí the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and other agencies.

Garda HQ said CAB have conducted the search operation in the midlands on Thursday, May 6 as part of ongoing investigations.

"Two residential addresses and a property under construction in the Midlands were searched during the course of the operation by Bureau Officers supported by personnel from Tullamore and Portlaoise Detective Units, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit (ASU), Customs Dog Unit and local Dog Wardens.

"In the course of the searches investigators seized €80,000 in cash, cocaine with an estimated street value of €210,000 along with a quantity of cannabis worth €10,000, and financial documentation. The drugs will be forwarded to FSI for analysis.

"Other property seized included 12 x high value branded watches : Hublot, Rado, Audemars Piguet, Rolex and Patek Philipe, Designer goods including: Celine and Jimmy Choo brands, A 2Gs Saddle," said a statement.





A man (30s) and woman (40s) were arrested and wer currently detained under Section 2 of the of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Garda Stations in the midlands," said Gardaí.

Garda HQ said Thursday morning’s operation was conducted as part of an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation into property and assets funded with the proceeds of crime.

It said the assets identified include property which were accumulated by an East European criminal group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in this jurisdiction.