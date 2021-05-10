Cannabis sweets and lots more in Laois Offaly Garda drug seizure
Arrest made after drugs seizure
One person has been arrested after gardai made a significant drug seizure which included everything from cannabis sweets to anti-depressants.
During the investigation of a recent crime, Laois Offaly gardai conducted a search and arrest operation which resulted in the seizure of drugs with a street value of approximately €19,650 in Clara.
The drugs seized included cocaine, cannabis, Xanax tablets and cannabis sweets. One person was arrested and was detained at Tullamore Garda Station.
