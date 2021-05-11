Man arrested after trying to set fire to Gardaí and himself

Gardaí arrested a man after he attempted to light himself on fire inside an Garda station.

The incident occurred in Newbridge Garda Station, Co Kildare, on May 10, 2021.

At approximately 9pm Monday evening, a man entered the public office of Newbridge Garda Station and began to spray a liquid, believed to be petrol, from a container on the environs and onto himself and Garda Members.

Gardaí restrained the man as he attempted to light the liquid.

No physical injuries were reported, according to gardaí.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.