Have you seen Stephen? Gardaí launch missing person's appeal

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Stephen Hilton.

Stephen has been missing from the Rahoon area of Galway since Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Stepehen is described as being 6'3", with long brown hair and a long patchy brown beard, of slim build with brown eyes.

He was last sighted in the Inverin area of Co. Galway.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Salthill on 091 514 720 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.