Man avoids jail term for subletting an industrial unit that was used to cultivate cannabis

A man who allowed a unit in an industrial estate to be used for the cultivation of cannabis has received a fully suspended sentence.

Marek Gradzki (51) subleted the premises to three men who used it to run a “sophisticated cultivation operation” inside two concealed rooms.

Gradzki of Magenta Hall, Santry, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to permitting a premises to be used for the cultivation of cannabis at Collinstown Cross Industrial Estate, Dublin, on October 12, 2017. He has 21 previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Detective Garda Neill Cotter told Gerardine Small BL, prosecuting, that as a result of information received, gardaí obtained a search warrant for a unit in the industrial estate which was being rented by the accused man.

Det Gda Cotter said that when gardaí arrived at the scene, they encountered three men who had been subleting the unit from Gdanzki. These three men were all later sentenced for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

Gardaí discovered two concealed rooms at the premises, both of which contained a number of cannabis plants and a “sophisticated cultivation operation”. Further cannabis plants were also found in a van parked outside.

The total combined value of the 35 cannabis plants discovered by gardaí was €28,000.

In interview with gardaí, Gradzki accepted he rented the unit and told he was being paid €500 by the three other Polish men. He denied knowing the plants were there or ever seeing them.

Det Gda Cotter agreed with Simon Matthews BL, defending, that his client had no involvement with the sale or supply of the drugs or the production of cannabis oil. He agreed that Gradzki has no convictions for drug offences.

Mr Matthews said his client came to this country from Poland 16 years ago and that he is married with three children. He said his client works as a carpenter and during the “boom times” he ran a company which employed 11 people.

Counsel said his client used the premises for storage.

Judge Martin Nolan said Gradzki knew there was cultivation or at least some drug dealing operation taking place and he permitted it.

Judge Nolan said the accused “is sailing very close to the wind” in this case. He said a custodial sentence can be avoided on this particular date, but that the accused “is getting close to the very last chance”.

He sentenced Gradzki to three years imprisonment, but suspended the sentence in its entirety on strict conditions.