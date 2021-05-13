Laois Offaly garda appeal after man sustains serious head injuries in town assault

Laois Offaly Gardaí have urged witnesses to come forward after a man sustained serious head injuries in a broad daylight assault

Gardaí made the appeal following the incident which occured in Edenderry on Thursday afternoon, May 13.

"Shortly after 6.15pm, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident on Francis Street, Edenderry where a man in his 30s was discovered with serious head injuries," said a statement.

Gardaí said he was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore where his condition is currently understood to be stable.

"A man in his 20s was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and brought to Tullamore Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The scene is preserved for forensic examination and enquires are ongoing," said a statement.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.