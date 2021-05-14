Drove off at high speed when he saw Garda patrol in Laois town

A man who drove away at high speed when he saw the gardai received a six month prison sentence at Portlaoise court recently.

Appearing before the court was Darren McInerney, 34, of 11 Colliers Court, Portlaoise.

He was charged with dangerous driving at Colliers Lane and the Dublin road on March 5 this year, as well as no insurance and no driving licence on the same date.

He was also charged with no insurance and no driving licence on the Dublin Road on April 8 this year, but these matters were put back.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr McInerney failed to stop for gardai and drove off at high speed on the Dublin Road in a Volkswagen Passat on March 5.

He engaged in dangerous overtaking.

He went into Colliers Lane and then the Borris road.

The gardaí lost sight of the vehicle. He was driving at high speed in a built up area.

Judge Staines noted he was on bail, appealing a six month suspended sentence she imposed on March 25.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said that the vehicle was Mr McInerney's wife’s.

It was left into a garage for repairs.

His wife did not feel well and was unable to go to the garage to collect the car when they rang to say it was ready for collection.

The garage was under pressure to make space.

His wife became upset. On the spur of the moment he decided to go to the garage.

When there he agreed to take the vehicle from the garage.

When he saw the Garda car he realised the position with his disqualification and panicked.

He tried to leave the scene.

He dealt with the matter poorly.

He wants to try to lead a better life.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had previous convictions for no insurance.

On March 25 this year she gave him a suspended sentence and a six year disqualification

She sentenced him to six months in prison and disqualified him for eight years.

She imposed three months consecutive for dangerous driving.

No licence was taken into account.

He was remanded on continuing bail to May 27.