Man found shouting and roaring the street in the early hours

A man who shouting in the street in the early hours of the morning appeared at Portlaoise district court recently.

Adam Keogh of 37 St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Birchgrove, Portlaoise on March 30 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on March 30 this year at 2.30am Mr Keogh was shouting and roaring in the street at Birchgrove, Knockmay, Portlaoise. He was intoxicated.

He was on a suspended sentence from the Circuit Court for assault causing harm.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, to the value of €20.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that Mr Keogh had mental health issues and had had addiction issues relating to alcohol and cocaine. He had been involved in a drunken argument.

He was a man who was engaging with services and was on medication for his mental health. There was a letter from his mother to the court.

The trigger issues here had been alcohol and drugs.

Judge Staines said she would have to send him back to the Circuit Court.

Mr Fitzgerald noted that he had been beaten up six weeks ago. He had been intoxicated himself at the time.

There was close monitoring of him.

For the public order charge he was fined €100.

For the breach of the suspended sentence he was sent back to the Circuit Court in Tullamore on May 21 for an investigation of whether the sentence should be invoked.

He was given the Probation Act on the drugs charge