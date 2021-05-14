Man gets suspended sentence for driving with no insurance

A man received a suspended sentence for motoring offences at Portlaoise court recently.

Sergejs Lesiks, 26, of 1 Killegland Square, Ashbourne, Meath was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at the M8 Springfield, Balllacola on March 2 this year.

Solicitor Jack Donoghue said that Mr Lesiks was confused.

He thought he was allowed to drive a commercial vehicle. He was currently looking for work.

Judge Staines noted he was driving in breach of two disqualification orders and he had no insurance.

She imposed a four month prison sentence, suspended for one year. He was disqualified from driving for four years.

Mr Lesiks also faced a charge of dangerous driving to which he pleaded not guilty and the case was put back.